Major Sydney train shutdown averted after rail workers' strike called off

Sydney, Nov 21 (IANS) A planned rail workers' strike that would have caused a complete shutdown of Sydney's train network for several days has been called off.

The state government of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday evening announced it reached a last-minute deal with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) to call off the planned strike action over a pay dispute affecting rail workers, according to local media reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sydney's train network was set to completely stop running between Friday and Sunday due to an RTBU work ban. The network shutdown was initially slated to run from Thursday to Sunday but was delayed by a day as the state government and union continued negotiations.

Following a meeting with the state government on Thursday, the RTBU agreed to call off the work ban for two weeks, during which negotiations will continue on a permanent resolution to the dispute.

In exchange, the NSW government agreed to run limited 24-hour train services over the weekend.

Making 24-hour weekend train services permanent has been a major union demand during negotiations but the government has argued that doing so would lead to the failure of the network.

NSW Premiere Chris Minns told reporters after meeting with the RTBU on Thursday that he was hopeful of striking a permanent deal over the next two weeks to avoid any disruption to Sydney's train network.

"Intensive bargaining will begin between the government and unions in NSW over the next two weeks with a view from all sides to get a long-term deal across the unions that cover rail in the state that will last multiple years," he said.

