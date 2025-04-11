Railway ALP Recruitment 2025: Assistant Loco Pilot 9970 Vacancies, Application Process and Deadline

Indian Railways has declared a huge recruitment process to recruit 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) vacancies in different railway zones. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened up the application window for eligible candidates who have passed their 10th, ITI, diploma, or graduation. The online application process will start on April 12, 2025, and close on May 11, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Assistant Loco Pilot, the candidate should have passed 10th standard with ITI or a three-year diploma in engineering. Candidates who possess an engineering degree are also qualified to apply for the post. The age of the candidate for the post should be between 18 and 30 years, with relaxation for SC/ST candidates for five years and OBC candidates for three years.

Application Process

The online application procedure for the Assistant Loco Pilot position will open on April 12, 2025, and close on May 11, 2025. The candidates can apply on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Assistant Loco Pilot position will include:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): Two phases - CBT-1 and CBT-2

CBT-1: 75 questions, 60 minutes

CBT-2: Two sections - Part-A (100 questions, 90 minutes) and Part-B (75 questions, 60 minutes)

Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Railway Zones and Vacancies

Indian Railways has vacancies in 15 railway zones, including:

Central Railway: 376 vacancies

East Central Railway: 700 vacancies

East Coast Railway: 1,461 vacancies

East Railway: 868 vacancies

Northeast Railway: 100 vacancies

Northeast Frontier Railway: 125 vacancies

Northern Railway: 521 vacancies

South Western Railway: 679 vacancies

South Central Railway: 989 vacancies

Southeast Central Railway: 568 vacancies

Southeast Railway: 921 vacancies

Southern Railway: 510 vacancies

West Central Railway: 759 vacancies

Western Railway: 885 vacancies

Metro Railway Kolkata: 225 vacancies

Salary and Benefits

The salary for the Assistant Loco Pilot post is Rs. 19,900 per month.

Conclusion

Indian Railways' recruitment campaign for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot is a wonderful chance for aspirants who are interested in pursuing a career in the railways department. The selection process is going to be based on a computer-based test, a computer-based aptitude test, document verification, and medical examination. Aspirants willing to apply for the post may apply through the website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

