Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale: Great Offers, Discounts on Made in India Products

With the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale event mere weeks away, Indian exporters on Amazon's Global Selling program are all geared up to present millions of 'Made in India' products to customers around the world. This year's sale event, beginning November 21 and culminating on December 2, promises to be bigger and better as it offers customers more days to shop than last year.

50,000 New Products Launched on Amazon



More than 50,000 new products developed by Indian exporters are now live on Amazon's global marketplaces. This includes a vast range of categories such as home and kitchen, STEM toys, apparel, health and personal care, office products, jewellery, beauty, and furniture. This enormous volume of products will be sold by Indian exporters on Amazon to the benefit of customers in many countries.

Also read; Meet Vandana Shah, the Advocate Handling Wealthy People's Divorces

The approaching global holiday season is going to be an inflection point for growth for Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling program, suggests Bhupen Wakankar, Director, of Global Trade, Amazon India. "The fact that tens of thousands of exporters are displaying a very large inventory of products marked 'Made in India' to global buyers makes us believe that the 2024 BFCM and holiday shopping season will be successful for our sellers," he said.

Amazon has introduced several initiatives to make exports more accessible for businesses of all scales. These include the launch of Export Navigator, the expansion of SEND, and reduced subscription fees. The company aims to enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

Advaith Ramesh, Sr. Director, OD E-commerce, Himalaya, shared the success story of his company with Amazon's tentpole events. "Himalaya has been consistently using Amazon's events like Prime Big Deal Days for the overall growth of sales as well as brand awareness," he said. Himalaya is all set to create some great deal penetrations on approximately 75% of its catalogue in the flagship 2024 Black Friday Cyber Monday event.

Also read: Nagarjuna’s Family Demands Criminal Case Against Konda Surekha