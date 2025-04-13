April 18 Stock Market Holiday - Good Friday

The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. The holiday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is observed with religious services and prayers across India. As a public holiday, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut, meaning no trading will take place on that day. Traders and investors are advised to plan their activities accordingly, as the stock market will resume normal operations on the next working day.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025

Here are the upcoming public holidays when the Indian stock market will remain closed in 2025:

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2025 (Monday)

The stock market will be closed in observance of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Good Friday – April 18, 2025 (Friday)

The market will remain closed for Good Friday, observed by Christians worldwide.

Maharashtra Day – May 01, 2025 (Thursday)

Stock market will be closed for Maharashtra Day.

Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

The market will be closed to commemorate India’s independence.

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

The market will remain closed in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 02, 2025 (Thursday)

A double holiday marking both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

The market will be closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan celebrations.

Diwali Balipratipada – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

The market will remain closed for Diwali Balipratipada.

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)

The market will close to observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Christmas – December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

The stock market will be closed in celebration of Christmas.

These are the upcoming holidays when no trading will take place on the BSE and NSE in 2025.