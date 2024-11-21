Nagarjuna’s Family Demands Criminal Case Against Konda Surekha

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has landed in trouble after making derogatory comments against Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. The actor's family has taken objection to the minister's remarks and filed a defamation case against her. The case came up for hearing in the Nampally court, where Nagarjuna's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, argued that the minister's comments were unacceptable and had caused mental distress to the actor's family.

Derogatory Remarks made by the Telangana Minister trouble her.

Comments made by Konda Surekha against Nagarjuna sparked much outrage and people generally criticized her remarks as insensitive and unbecoming of a minister. She later used her Twitter account to apologize for her words which she retracted unconditionally and asked not to be misunderstood by words.

Court Hearing

Ashok Reddy pleaded before the court during the hearing that Konda Surekha's statements were highly objectionable and hurt the sentiments of Nagarjuna's family. Ashok Reddy demanded criminal action against the minister for her statements. The court has recorded the testimony of Nagarjuna and his family in the case. Nagarjuna actor's lawyer also read out Konda Surekha's apology tweet in the courtroom.

Defamation Case

The defamation case will probably go on with a counter from the minister's lawyer as the case has already polarized the debate over limits of free speech and the responsibility of public personalities not to make any statements that would hurt someone.

Social Media:

Divided, the social media users' opinions make their way, from defending Nagarjuna's rights to file a defamation case to criticizing the actor for being oversensitive. However, the majority feel that public personalities should be cautious when speaking about others.

This controversy highlights the weight that responsible speech carries, especially for those in power positions. Ministers and celebrities are well entitled to free speech, but their words hold power too.

