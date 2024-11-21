Actress Kasturi Gets Bail, Walks Out of Jail

In a case involving inappropriate comments about Telugu people, actress Kasturi, who was arrested, was granted bail by the Egmore Court on Wednesday evening. Kasturi, who was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, had been remanded to judicial custody in Chennai's Puzhal Jail. She had been remanded until November 29.

In this situation, Kasturi filed a petition in the Egmore Court requesting bail. She told the court that she is a single mother with a special needs child, and she needs to care for her child. Considering her circumstances, Judge Dayalan granted her bail with conditions.

The reason for her arrest was her controversial comments made on November 3 during an event in Chennai, where she made shocking statements about Telugu people. Kasturi claimed that Telugu people had come to Tamil Nadu 300 years ago to serve the women in the royal harem, and now they claim to be Tamils. She also commented that Brahmins, who advise against polygamy and the desire for another man's wife, are not Tamils, and some people are spreading negative propaganda against them. These remarks led to the controversy, and she also criticized leaders of the DMK party. As a result, several charges were filed against her.

