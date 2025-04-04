Holiday on April 8 in Erode, Tamil Nadu for Kundam Festival

The district administration has announced that April 8, 2025, will be a local holiday in Erode district due to the Kundam Festival at the Arulmigu Bannari Mariamman Temple in Bannari, Sathyamangalam taluk. In a statement, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara confirmed that all government offices and educational institutions in Erode district will remain closed for the festival. However, April 26 (Saturday) has been set as a compensatory working day. Educational institutions with scheduled examinations on April 8 will continue functioning as usual. The holiday will not apply to banks, and the district treasury will operate with minimal staff. This announcement aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of both festival celebrations and essential services in the region.