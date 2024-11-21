Vijay Deverakonda confirms relationship with Rashmika Mandanna!

The heartthrob of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda, has hogged the headlines lately with his supposed relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. In a conversation with Curly Tales, he shared his views on love, relationships, and marriage, taking fans into his universe.

Also read: Amid Naga-Sobhita’s wedding Samantha writes about staying calm in difficult situations

Vijay, being candid in his response, also said that he doesn't believe in unconditional love. "My love comes with expectations, so clearly, my love isn't unconditional," he stated. The actor feels that everything is over-romanticized, and he's unsure if expecting unconditional love is even acceptable.

The "Arjun Reddy" star confessed to having dated a co-star in the past but didn't go into further details. Marriage: Vijay shared his thoughts on how it affects women's careers. "Marriage doesn't have to come in between someone's career. Marriage is harder on women. It also depends on the profession you are in."

Also read: Actress Kasturi Gets Bail, Walks Out of Jail

Vijay is extremely unconventional in his approach to relationships. He does not believe in dating. He would rather build up a strong friendship before taking it to the next level. "I don't go out on dates. I go out only after a long time of knowing someone, after building a friendship," he explained.

When quizzed about his relationship status, Vijay playfully teased, "I am 35 years old; do you think I will be single?" This only added fuel to the already burgeoning speculations about his rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna.

Also read: IFFI Goa 2024: 55th International Film Festival of India , See Pics

Vijay and Rashmika have been making buzz since their screen presence in "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade." Recent pictures of Rashmika visiting Vijay's home during Diwali which were captured by his brother Anand Deverakonda have heightened the speculations.

Vijay's statements haven't confirmed that he is with Rashmika, but they have left fans talking. Amid captivation on-screen, his personal life seems to be an interesting pursuit for fans.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Nov 20: Nikhil breaks down; Yashmi says sorry!