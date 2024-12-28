Baby John Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rs 3.65 Crore Earned on Friday

After considerable fanfare, the Hindi action film Baby John, directed by Varun Dhawan, has disappointed at the box office, collecting a meager Rs 3.65 crore on its opening Friday. The premise that the film promised has simply not translated into an impactful opening, and trade analysts and industry watchers are rather fretting about its future now.

According to reports, Baby John opened with an estimated Rs 11.25 crore but saw a sharp 57.8% dip on its second day earning just Rs 4.75 crore. The numbers dipped further on Friday to take the total box office collection for the film to Rs 19.65 crore, short of the Rs 20 crore mark.

This one had competition from the big ticket also. The first fall factor for Pushpa 2 would be Friday, as that saw it earn just Rs 8 crore. Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, however, didn't stop and saw consistent growth at Rs 6.6 crore.

With a reported budget of Rs 160 crore, Baby John will have to fight an uphill battle to recover its costs. Trade analysts predict that the film will have a tough road ahead, and current projections suggest a lifetime collection of just Rs 50 crore.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is the Hindi remake of Theri, a 2016 Tamil blockbuster originally made by Atlee and produced by Vijay. Playing double roles in the movie, Varun Dhawan is seen as police inspector Satya Verma while the vigilante version has his name as John. The cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in important roles in the movie.

As the weekend approaches, it is hoped that Baby John will see a turnaround at the box office and its numbers begin to rise. Industry analysts will be watching the collections closely for the weekend to determine whether the film can recover from its slow start. Only time will tell if Baby John can overcome its struggles and emerge victorious at the box office.

