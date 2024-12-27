Allu Arjun Bail Petition Hearing Postponed to Monday

The Nampally court has put off the hearing of the bail petition of Allu Arjun for Monday. The Telugu actor had been arrested recently in the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

The High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun and allowed him to be let out of jail. The 14-day judicial remand by the Nampally court ended today, hence Allu Arjun attended the court virtually.

His lawyers petitioned the court and sought virtual attendance since physical appearance is not necessary. His permission was granted by the court, and Allu Arjun appeared virtually for the proceedings.

Police, however, said they would need some more time to present a counter-petition on the bail aspect. And now, the court rescheduled it for Monday leaving the actor's fans restlessly awaiting the result.

It is worth mentioning that the High Court had granted Allu Arjun four weeks of bail earlier. The latest incidents of the case have led to much interest and debate by all.

