Parineeti Chopra’s ‘soul healing’ video call session with Raghav Chadha

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a glimpse of her video call session with her husband, Raghav Chadha, describing it as a “soul-healing” experience.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos reflecting on the whirlwind of December. In her post, the Kesari actress revealed a month filled with intense work, personal moments, and plenty of travel. She expressed her gratitude for a December that "really Decembered"—a playful nod to the busy yet fulfilling month she had.

Through her post, Chopra revealed that the month began with her diving straight into work, shooting for a film across multiple locations. From the vibrant streets of Goa to the scenic landscapes of Pune and the bustling energy of Bombay, her schedule was packed with long days and nights on set.

The Ishaqzaade actress wrote, “December, you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune, and Bombay. Spent 2 days in Delhi winter. Fell ill on set but still did night shifts. Went to Sri Lanka with my team. Had some soul healing with R. Enjoyed spicy home food on days off and took around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again. #Shooting #Travel.”

Earlier, the actress shared that she and her politician husband, Raghav, share a love for a particular dish. She posted a picture of her “homemade cheese fondue,” served with cut fruits, crisps, bread, and olives, and wrote, “R and I love homemade cheese fondue.” Parineeti also gave a glimpse of her Christmas-themed home decor, wishing her followers, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently made headlines after she revived her iconic track "Pehle Lalkaare" from the film “Amar Singh Chamkila” with her "brother," Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, at his performance in Mumbai. The actress joined Aujla on stage during his concert and posted several pictures from the event. In one of the videos, the two were seen energetically grooving to the song "Pehle Lalkaare Naal" by Amar Singh Chamkila.

She captioned the post, “Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.