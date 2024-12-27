Thammareddy Comments on Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Episode: Lost It Completely!

Thammareddy Bharadwaj's comments against Allu Arjun regarding the Sandhya Theatre incident are drawing severe backlash from both netizens and neutral individuals. Thammareddy is facing criticism for his media interviews and comments.

According to sources, Thammareddy was absent from Tollywood's meeting with Revanth Reddy. As a result, Thammareddy is allegedly making personal comments against Allu Arjun and his team over the incident, according to rumor mongers.

It clearly appears that Thammareddy is doing his best to draw attention. But the key question remains: are there any takers for Thammareddy's comments?