Rashtrapati Nilayam to host Udyan Utsav from Dec 29

The Udyan Utsav, a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival, will take place at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad from December 29, 2024, to January 12, 2025. The festival, celebrating the beauty of nature, will be open daily from 10 AM to 8 PM, with the last entry at 7 PM. The event is free, and tickets can be booked on-site.

Visitors can discover the magic of flowers, plants, and green serenity with a variety of attractions:

Vibrant Flower Exhibits showcasing a stunning array of blooms.

Curated Collection of Eco-Friendly Products highlighting sustainable living.

Nursery Collections of Indigenous Plants offering a chance to learn about native species.

Thematic Horticulture Stalls & Sustainable Practices where visitors can explore eco-friendly gardening techniques.

Youth Engagement Zone & Kids Gardening Adventures, providing fun and educational activities for children.

Cultural Evenings & South Indian Food Court, allowing guests to enjoy local music, dance, and delicious food.

The festival also offers opportunities to explore innovations in agriculture and horticulture, with workshops focused on environmental conservation and sustainability.

Organized in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, MANAGE Hyderabad, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the event promotes eco-friendly practices and nature conservation.

Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Presidential Retreat, remains open year-round, except during the President’s southern sojourn. The Udyan Utsav is an ideal opportunity to immerse in nature, discover sustainable practices, and enjoy a range of activities for all ages.