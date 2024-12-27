RRR Documentary Hits OTT

The blockbuster film RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, took Tollywood to international heights with its massive success. After captivating audiences worldwide, the makers have released a documentary titled RRR – Behind and Beyond, offering an exclusive look into the making of the film.

Released in 2022, RRR starred Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, with a strong supporting cast including Olivia Morris and the late Ray Stevenson. The period action film became a massive hit, grossing over ₹1300 crore at the global box office. Now, fans can experience the behind-the-scenes journey that led to the film’s creation and its historic Oscar recognition.

The documentary, initially shown in select multiplex theaters from December 20, 2024, is now available for streaming on Netflix from December 27. The 1 hour 38-minute film reveals fascinating insights into the production process, the challenges faced during filming, and the hard work that went into making RRR a global sensation.

Fans of the film have been expressing their gratitude on social media, thanking Rajamouli and the team for this special glimpse into the magic behind the film.

