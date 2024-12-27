Rashmika Faces Criticism for Skipping Donation to Pushpa 2 Stampede Victims

The stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the Pushpa 2 release has sent shockwaves through the industry. It all began with Allu Arjun, and now the industry is in panic due to the ripple effects of not getting ticket price hikes or government support.

Initially, the victim’s family received a compensation announcement of ₹25 lakhs from Allu Arjun. However, as the issue escalated, more donations poured in, with contributions from Allu Arjun and the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, bringing the total to ₹2 crores. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 heroine Rashmika Mandanna, who attended the fan show alongside Allu Arjun, has not yet made any contribution, sparking significant criticism online.

Also read: Thammareddy Comments on Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Episode: Lost It Completely!

Known for her fan pleasing artificial talk, her silence on this matter has not gone down well with a section of movie fans. Many are questioning her responsibility, given her presence at the fan show and the ongoing controversy.

As more people step forward to help the victim’s family, criticism of Rashmika continues to grow. It remains to be seen whether she will address the backlash by contributing or choose to ignore it, despite the increasing dissent on social media.

Also read: Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Today Over Sandhya Theatre Incident

