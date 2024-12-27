Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Today Over Sandhya Theatre Incident

Actor Allu Arjun is set to appear before the Nampally Court today in connection with the stampede incident that occurred during the Pushpa 2 premieres at Sandhya Theatre. A case was filed against him, alleging that the incident was caused by his actions. As part of the proceedings, the Nampally Court had earlier remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, during which he was also shifted to Chanchalguda Jail. However, the High Court later granted him interim bail in the same case.

The 14-day judicial remand imposed by the Nampally Court ends today. Following this, as part of the legal process, Allu Arjun will appear before the court, where his legal team will present the High Court's interim bail order. Earlier, the High Court had directed Allu Arjun's lawyers to approach the Nampally Court for regular bail. It is expected that they will file a regular bail petition during today's proceedings.

Meanwhile, in light of the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident, where a woman named Revathi lost her life, the Pushpa 2 team has extended financial assistance of ₹2 crores to her family. Of this amount, Allu Arjun contributed ₹1 crore, while the film's producers and director Sukumar donated ₹50 lakhs each.

Revathi's son, Shretej, who was also injured in the incident, is currently recovering in the hospital. Doctors have reported significant improvement in his condition.

