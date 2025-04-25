Sarangapani Jathakam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Priyadarshi Movie Online?

Popular Telugu director Indraganti Mohanakrishna, known for directing clean comedies with his quirky humor, has come up with an out-and-out fun-filled entertainer with Sarangapani Jathakam, starring Priyadarshi, Roopa Koduvayur, Vennela Kishore, and others.

The movie was scheduled to release during December last year, but owing to the Pushpa-2 wave, the film's release was put on hold, and the makers decided to hold the movie so that they can release it on time for summer. Indraganti, Priyadarshi, and the team did promotions twice, and even though the buzz around the film was limited, it opened up to decent reviews from the audiences.

Critics' reviews, however, were mixed. Some liked the film's second half and its humor style, while others hated it. The movie's performance over the weekend will depend on the audience's positive feedback thus far.

Sarangapani Jathakam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Sarangapani Jathakam will follow the regular 4-week window between a movie's theatrical release and its OTT debut, as is the norm in Telugu cinema. Fans can expect the movie to stream starting last week in May.

As far as the streaming platform is concerned, it's being reported widely that Amazon Prime Video has managed to grab the OTT rights for the film, and the movie will find its small-screen home in Prime Video.