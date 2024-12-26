Revanth Reddy On Allu Arjun: "I Have No Issues with Bunny But..."

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with prominent figures from the Telugu film industry to discuss a range of important issues. Film producer Dil Raju shared details of the meeting and updated the media on the key takeaways from the interaction.

One of the focal points of the discussion was the CM’s stance on Allu Arjun and the tragic stampede at Sandhya theatre. Revanth Reddy clarified that he held no ill will towards the popular actor, stating, "Why would I be upset with Allu Arjun?" He highlighted that both Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have been close acquaintances since his childhood, reinforcing their longstanding relationship. The CM emphasized that, despite personal viewpoints, he must carry out his duties in accordance with the law, and that is what he has been doing.

In addition, Revanth Reddy encouraged the film industry to actively engage in social causes, particularly in raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and marijuana. He reminded industry leaders that the Congress government has always supported the film sector and assured them that this tradition would continue under his leadership.

The CM also discussed plans to strengthen Telangana’s reputation and the Telugu film industry’s distinct identity. He mentioned the establishment of the Gaddar Award as an important step in filling the gap for regional recognitions of talent. Moreover, he commended the appointment of Dil Raju as the Chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC), seeing it as a strategic effort to foster better collaboration between the government and the film industry.

