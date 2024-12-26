Nagarjuna Meets Revanth Reddy Despite Past Conflict – Well Done!

Actor Nagarjuna met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today at a film industry meeting, putting to rest the lingering tensions surrounding the demolition of the N-Convention Centre and recent remarks by Minister Konda Sureka. Despite the backdrop of controversy, which saw the Congress government criticize the N-Convention Centre and Sureka’s controversial comments about Nagarjuna and his family, the actor’s decision to meet with the Chief Minister was unexpected.

Following the Congress party's rise to power in Telangana, its leaders accused the N-Convention Centre of being an illegal constuction. In response to the government's demolition efforts, Nagarjuna sought legal support. This was followed by Minister Konda Sureka’s remarks, which were widely condemned by the film industry and led Nagarjuna to file a defamation suit against her.

Given the recent discord, many had speculated that Nagarjuna would not meet CM Revanth Reddy today. However, dispelling these rumors, the actor met with the Chief Minister and was honored with a shawl.

This gesture marks Nagarjuna’s attempt to put the past behind him and signals his continued desire to foster a positive relationship with CM Revanth Reddy.

