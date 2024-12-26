Who is Wamiqa Gabbi who acted in Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh's Baby John?

Wamiqa Gabbi, one of the lead actresses in the film Baby John starring Varun Dhawan and produced by Jawan director Atlee, is currently making waves in Indian cinema. The movie, which released on Christmas 2024, has been receiving positive reviews. However, it’s Wamiqa’s early appearance in a 2007 cult classic that is now taking the internet by storm.

Not many know that Wamiqa’s acting career began with a small but memorable role in the iconic film Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali. While the film starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Wamiqa played one of Geet’s (Kareena Kapoor) cousins. A short 15-second clip from the film recently went viral on social media, showcasing a teenage Wamiqa teasing Geet when she introduces Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) to her family, who mistakenly believes him to be her fiancé.

In the scene, Wamiqa, sporting braces, delivers some cheeky lines like “Control rakho, jijaji!” (Control yourself, brother-in-law) and “Kya smile hai!” (What a smile!). Her playful performance in this short sequence has caught the attention of social media users, with fans sharing their fond memories of the classic film.

Wamiqa has since responded to the viral video on social media, expressing her surprise with a humorous “Oh Noh” and playful emojis, clearly amused by the attention the scene has received after all these years.

After Jab We Met, Wamiqa appeared in supporting roles in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Mausam (2011), and Bitto Boss (2012). She transitioned into leading roles in 2013 with the Punjabi comedy Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, marking the beginning of a versatile career. Over the years, she has worked across various industries, including Punjabi, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

Recently, Wamiqa garnered praise for her performance as Niloufer Qureshi in the Prime Video series Jubilee. She also appeared in Modern Love: Mumbai and reunited with director Vishal Bhardwaj in the Netflix thriller Khufiya, where she won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Wamiqa’s career continues to shine as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile talents.

