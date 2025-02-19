Varun Dhawan's Baby John OTT release for free; Check details!

The Bollywood movie "Baby John", featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, has become a box office disaster. Although it was a remake of the Tamil hit "There", the movie did not impress either the audience or the critics. The movie was released on Christmas last year and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video but for a rental charge of Rs 349.

Directed by Atlee, the original director of the Tamil version too, "Baby John" had a production cost of about Rs 160 crore. S Thaman created music for the movie. Nonetheless, with a hefty budget and superstar cast, the film fared only as poorly as approximately Rs 60 crore at the box office domestic rate. The movie's net amount was around Rs 40 crore.

Keerthy Suresh debuted in Bollywood with "Baby John", and the failure of the film has been a letdown for her. The poor box office collection of the film has also sparked debate about the viability of remaking hit regional films in Bollywood.

"Thehri", the Tamil original, was a blockbuster hit when it was released in 2016. With Vijay and Samantha in lead roles, Atlee directed it, which had grossed over Rs 150 crore at the box office. Although the movie was a huge hit, its Bollywood remake failed to cast any such magic on the audience.

"Baby John" adds to the count of Bollywood movies that have flopped at the box office even if they were remakes of hit regional movies. The failure of this movie serves as a reminder that remaking a hit movie is not a surefire way to a hit, and Bollywood directors must be more creative and innovative in storytelling.

