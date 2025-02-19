Sonakshi Sinha can’t wat to see hubby Zaheer Iqbal, says, ‘been a week, ready to be squished’

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared her excitement about reuniting with husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal.

In a sweet and playful post on her Instagram stories, the ‘Dabangg’ actress posted a selfie of her where she is seen wearing a red colored tracksuit and cap. Alongside the image, Sinha wrote, “On my way to you @iamzahero Its been a week since I saw you…Get ready to be squished.”

A few days ago, Sonakshi shared a cute video in which she and Zaheer were seen teasing each other. The video began with the actress sitting at the dining table while Zaheer enjoyed some delicious food. Zaheer offered a bite to Sonakshi, joking that it was "good carbs," but she quickly declared that she was on a diet. Just as the actress was about to take a bite, Zaheer playfully pulled the food away, laughing, and ate it himself instead.

For the caption, the 'Heeramandi' actress wrote, “He knows how to test my will power… and my patience.”

Work-wise, Sonakshi is gearing up for her next film, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran," where she will star alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. This will mark their second collaboration after "Double XXL." The film is set to be directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra.

However, the upcoming flick has recently run into some legal challenges. Reports suggest that Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" violates the rights to several other films they own.

In addition to this, Sonakshi has another exciting project lined up—"Nikita Roy and the "Book of Darkness." Directed by her brother, Kussh Sinha, the drama will feature a talented cast, including Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.

The 37-year-old actress was last seen in "Kakuda" alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It was released on ZEE5 last year.

