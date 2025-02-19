Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A total number of 28,05,354 companies were registered in the country as of January 31, of which 65 per cent (18,17,222) companies are active, an increase of 0.14 per cent in the total proportion of active companies when compared to December 2024, according to the latest data compiled by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

As on January 31, there were also 5,216 foreign companies registered in the country and out of them, 63 per cent or 3,281 entities were active.

Private limited companies account for 96 per cent of the total companies with 38 per cent of the total paid-up capital. In comparison, public limited companies are smaller in number (4 per cent) but comprise 62 per cent of the total paid-up capital, according to the Ministry's data.

Economic Sector-wise classification reveals that Business Services has been having the highest number of active companies (27 per cent) followed by Manufacturing (20 per cent), Trading and Community, and Personal and Social Services (13 per cent).

"It is also observed that the Services Sector saw the maximum increase in the total number of active Companies, followed by the Industry Sector and Agriculture Sector. In the Services Sector, Community, Personal and Social Services Sector showed the maximum rise in the number of Active Companies," according to a ministry statement.

A state-wise Analysis of newly registered companies shows that the top three states that received the highest number of new registrations during January 2025 were Maharashtra with 18 per cent which amounts to 2,998 corporate entities, Uttar Pradesh with 11 per cent coming in at 1,812 and Delhi closely behind at 9 per cent with 1,503 companies adding up to a collective paid-up capital of Rs 194.77 crore.

The state-wise data shows that Maharashtra leads in the total number of active companies with Delhi in the second position followed by Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among the Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir registered an increase of 112 companies compared to December 2024.

"Of the 16 new overseas business entities that were registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during November 2024 - January 2025, 37.50 per cent were established in Delhi, 18.75 per cent in Kerala, 12.50 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 6.25 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana each," according to the ministry.

