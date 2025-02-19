Telangana Inter, SSC Board Exams 2025: TG Board Announces Key Guidelines for Smooth Conduct

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued essential guidelines to ensure the smooth execution of the TS Intermediate Exam 2025 and TS SSC Exam 2025. These directives were finalized during a virtual meeting chaired by Krishna Aditya S, IAS, the Board’s Secretary, with a focus on security enhancements, infrastructure improvements, and seamless coordination across exam centers.

TS Inter & SSC Board Exam Dates 2025

The Telangana Board has officially released the schedule for the upcoming board examinations:

TS SSC Exams: March 21 to April 4, 2025

TS Inter Exams: March 5 to March 25, 2025

These dates have been carefully structured to facilitate a well-organized examination process. To uphold fairness, transparency, and efficiency, the Board has implemented robust security measures across all exam centers.

Enhanced Security: CCTV Surveillance at Exam Centers

To prevent malpractices and maintain exam integrity, TGBIE has made it mandatory for all government, private, and residential junior colleges to install high-quality CCTV surveillance systems. These advanced security measures will ensure strict monitoring and reduce the likelihood of unfair practices during the exams.

Additionally, the Board has directed officials to reinforce the security of strong rooms where question papers are stored, assign district-level officers for security inspections, and conduct regular checks to prevent leaks or misconduct.

Five Key Guidelines Issued by TGBIE for TS Board Exams 2025

To streamline the examination process, TGBIE has introduced five critical directives:

Deployment of Experienced Staff: Only well-trained and experienced invigilators will be assigned to exam duties to minimize errors and ensure smooth operations.

Mandatory CCTV Surveillance: All examination centers must have functional CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring and to deter any malpractice.

Strict Verification of Examination Staff: A thorough verification process will be conducted to ensure only credible and vetted personnel are involved in exam-related responsibilities.

Secure Storage of Question Papers: Regular district-wise and center-wise inspections will be carried out to verify security measures for question paper storage and controlled access.

Efficient Coordination for a Disturbance-Free Exam Environment: District officials will oversee operations to maintain a peaceful and well-managed examination process.

TGBIE’s Commitment to Transparency and Efficiency

The Telangana Board is dedicated to ensuring a fair, secure, and transparent examination system. By implementing these strict measures, TGBIE aims to eliminate disruptions, prevent malpractices, and build trust in the evaluation process. District officials have been instructed to ensure full compliance with security protocols and operational guidelines.

Final Preparations Underway for TS Inter & SSC Exams 2025

With the board exams approaching, the Telangana Board is making final preparations to guarantee a smooth examination experience for students. The emphasis on advanced security measures, infrastructure upgrades, and effective coordination will contribute to a stress-free exam environment.

Also read: HYDRAA Restores Bathukamma Kunta, Discovers Underground Water Just Four Feet Below

With CCTV monitoring, stringent question paper security, deployment of experienced staff, and efficient oversight, TGBIE is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in the examination process, ensuring fairness and transparency for all students.