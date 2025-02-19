Jhumoir dance to showcase rich culture of Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Jhumoir dance, which is set to be showcased during the upcoming investment summit 'Advantage Assam', will display the tea garden culture of the state.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “With just 5 days to go for the #JhumoirBinandini which will showcase the best of our tea garden culture, let's know about the various musical instruments played during Jhumoir.”

The Chief Minister was eyeing investments through the upcoming summit -- Advantage Assam -- scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26.

CM Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments to the state. He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

The CM, recently, visited South Korea, Japan and Singapore where he met with top industry players and invited them to invest in Assam.

According to the Chief Minister, the event would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. He said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. "It will be an extraordinary show," the CM said earlier.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event. The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present. This action comes after Assam has set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.