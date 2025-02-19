Tigress found dead in Kanha Tiger reserve, second in a fortnight

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) Kanha Tiger Reserve has unfortunately lost a tigress within the park. The park official found the carcass of a 10-12-year-old tigress in the Chimta, Ghanghar circle in Kisli forest area of Kanha Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

Confirming the report, the Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) L. Krishnamurthy told IANS that the death of the tigress, having the technical name T 58, was due to a territorial fight with other tigers. This particular tigress appears to have succumbed to injuries sustained in a fight with another tiger.

The forest officials disposed of the body after postmortem in the presence of four veterinary doctors and no evidence of poaching was found as all the body parts of the tigress were found intact.

Typically, territorial conflicts occur between male tigers, making the loss of tigresses even more unusual.

In a similar incident, another tigress died due to a territorial fight on January 29 this year. A 2-year-old tigress had injury marks on her head, possibly due to conflict with another tiger.

Kanha Tiger Reserve, also known as Kanha–Kisli National Park, is one of the world-famous tiger reserves in India and the largest park in Central India.

Following anti-poaching drive and habitat protection, the Kanha National Park has a population of 145 tigers, including 115 adult ones and 30 cubs.

Sprawling on an area of 940 square km in the two tribal-dominated districts Mandla and Balaghat, the park boasts of rich flora and fauna including tigers, Indian leopards, sloth bear, Barasingha and dhole (a species of wild dog).

It is also the first tiger reserve in India to officially introduce a mascot, Bhoorsingh the Barasingha.

Kanha National Park was created on June 1, 1955, and was designated a tiger reserve in 1973.

