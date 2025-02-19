US: Donald Trump's Interesting Comments on India

U.S. President Donald Trump sprung into fulfilling his campaign promises ever since he stepped into the Oval House and has been quite successful in doing so. Unfortunately, India has been at the receiving end of his actions and despite PM Modi's recent visit to America, Trump appears determined to keep imposing new rules. After suspending $21 Mn fund for "voter turnout" in India, Donald Trump made interesting comments about the country.

Trump questioned the need for USAID to give $21 million in funding to India before opining that India has a lot of money itself. Before moving on to other topics, the American President ensured to highlight the high export tariffs imposed by India. Even in the recent Modi visit to the States, Trump made sure to stress this fact and in turn, revealed that America will impose tariffs on steel and other imports from countries.

However, the U.S. President maintained that he respects India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also revealed that he has a good relationship with the latter. Right after PM Modi's visit to America ended, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the leadership of Billionaire Elon Musk, announced that they are suspending funding to countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

As far as imposing more tariffs is concerned, Trump reaffirmed that there will be 25% tariffs on automobiles imported by America. The President has made it clear that these tariffs will start taking effect from the 2nd of April, the day after his cabinet is set to present reports outlining potential import duties. This movie is part of his larger strategy to reshape global trade policies.

