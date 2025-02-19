Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: First Look Poster

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty unveiled the first poster of his much-anticipated film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king. The movie is set to release on January 21, 2027, and is expected to be one of India’s grandest productions, celebrating the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In an interview, Rishab expressed his excitement and pride in portraying such a significant historical figure, sharing that Shivaji’s life had always fascinated him. He said, 'It’s an honor to bring his story to life on the big screen,' emphasizing the immense pride he feels being associated with the warrior king’s legacy.

Directed by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat promises to be an epic historical drama. The film’s music will be composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Prasoon Joshi. Cinematography will be handled by Ravi Varman, known for his work in Ram Leela and Barfi. The sound and acoustics will be managed by the talented Resul Pookutty, who worked on Slumdog Millionaire.

Alongside this project, Rishab Shetty is also set to appear in Jai Hanuman, a sequel to his popular film HanuMan, where he will portray Hanuman. Additionally, he is directing and starring in the prequel to Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, which is scheduled for release later this year.

With multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, Rishab Shetty is all set to make a mark in both historical and superhero genres.