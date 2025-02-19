Ajith Kumar’s brother-in-law Richard Rishi offers prayers at the Mahakumbh

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Richard Rishi, the brother-in-law of well known actor Ajith Kumar, has taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam and offered prayers at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Pragyagraj.

Director Mohan G Kshatriayan, who has directed Richard Rishi in two films, on Wednesday shared a video clip of the actor at the Mahakumbh and wrote, “Nadigar Richard Rishi avargalin Kumbha Mela Payanam” (Actor Richard Rishi’s trip to the Kumbha Mela.)

The video clip shows the actor offering prayers at the temple, taking a dip in the Sangam, walking and mingling with the commoners, meditating, undertaking a boat ride and going around the Kumbh Mela.

On the work front, actor Richard Rishi will next be seen in director Rahul Paramahamsa’s upcoming film, ‘Subramani’, which will feature a Belgian Malinois dog in a pivotal role.

Well known filmmaker Vincent Selva has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of this action-crime thriller.

A source disclosed that for the first time, a rare breed of dog called the Belgian Malinois, which is used only in military operations, was getting featured in a pivotal role in this film.

Pointing out that the makers had taken adequate measures to train the dog, the source also informed that Richard Rishi had spent over a month to develop a bond with the animal.

“The film will be a racy action crime thriller with unpredictable twists and turns. The film is being directed by Rahul Paramahamsa, a former assistant to Vincent Selva, who earlier made the film ‘Jithan 2’.

The film’s first schedule has already been completed in the thick forest area of Kodaikanal and the second phase of filming is to begin soon. The second phase’s completion will mark the completion of shooting.

The film has been produced by S Soundarya of S Productions, and is co-produced by Pronov and Balaji, who are project heads as well.

Cinematography for the film is by Akilesh Kathamuthu and editing is by Sujirbabu S. Art direction is by Saravana Abiraman and stunt choreography is by Rambo Vimal.

