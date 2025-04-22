GI-PKL 2025: Tamil Lions, Bhojpuri Leopards, Punjabi Tigers clinch thrilling wins

Gurugram (Haryana), April 22 (IANS) Tamil Lions, Bhojpuri Leopards, and Punjabi Tigers registered wins in men's games in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University here on Tuesday.

In the first match on Tuesday, Tamil Lions edged past Marathi Vultures 41-38 in a nail-biting men’s clash. With 23 raid points and three Super Tackles, the Tamil Lions showed resilience under pressure. Marathi Vultures matched closely with 20 raid points and four all-outs, but Tamil's solid defense in crunch moments sealed the thrilling three-point victory.

In the second match, Bhojpuri Leopards edged past Telugu Panthers in a nail-biting encounter, winning 43-41 in a thrilling clash. Despite Telugu Panthers scoring more raid points (27), Bhojpuri Leopards dominated in tackles with 16 points and secured crucial all-outs.

Both sides executed a Super Raid, but it was Bhojpuri's balanced allround effort that sealed the narrow win in this high-voltage battle.

In the third match on Tuesday, Punjabi Tigers roared back to form with a commanding 64-47 win over Haryanvi Sharks. Dominating in both raid (34 points) and tackle (21 points) departments, Punjabi Tigers enforced six all-outs to stamp their authority. Despite Haryanvi Sharks’ resistance and three super tackles, the Tigers’ explosive raiding and consistent defending proved too strong in this high-scoring encounter.

The action continues on Wednesday in the women's segment with Tamil Lioness squaring off against Telugu Cheetahs at 6:00 PM, followed by Marathi Falcons vs Bhojpuri Leopardess at 7:00 PM, and Punjabi Tigress vs Haryanvi Eagles in the final match of the day.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) commenced last week and will run for 13 days with the final scheduled for April 30 at the Multipurpose Hall of the Gurugram University. Senior BJP leader in Haryana, Bhani Ram Mangla, graced day 5 of the League and felicitated the players, who performed well on Tuesday.

Each day features three high-voltage matches, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports 3 and FanCode.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men’s semifinals on April 28, and the women’s semifinals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

