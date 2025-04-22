16 killed in Pahalgam terror attack, Home Minister chairs security review meeting, security operations launched (Night Lead)

Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) At least 16 tourists, including two foreigners, were killed and 20 other tourists & locals injured in a terror attack in Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar to chair an urgent review meeting and security forces launched a massive operation to hunt down the perpetrators.

According to a list released by authorities, the 16 killed included one each from Nepal and the UAE, while there were two from Maharashtra and Karnataka each, one each from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining six's domicile was yet to be announced.

However, sources put the number of those killed in the terrorist attack at the Baisaran meadow around 2.30 pm, 6 km away from Pahalgam town, at 26 at least amid fears the toll could rise further.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals, including some who were referred to Srinagar as they were reported to be in critical condition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who was in Delhi, arrived in Srinagar around 8.20 p.m. and was given a brief account of the terror incident by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the presence of the LG, the DGP and other senior officials.

The Home Minister then went to the Raj Bhavan to chair a high-level security meeting. He will also meet the injured tourists and locals at the hospital in Srinagar, where they are being treated, and will visit the terror attack site on Wednesday.

The news of the attack drew condemnation from leaders all across India, cutting beyond party lines.

Locals in Pahalgam have taken out a candlelight march against the cowardly terror attack on tourists.

Officials had earlier said one tourist was killed and at least 12 other persons, including tourists & locals, were injured in a terror attack.

As per reports, a group of 5 to 6 terrorists wearing army fatigues came and fired at tourists in the Baisaran area, only reachable by a horse ride, as there is no motorable road to it.

In a chilling account, a tourist from Karnataka who lost her husband in the terrorist attack told Kannada media that both she and her 18-year-old son confronted the terrorist and pleaded to be killed alongside Manjunath. However, the terrorist reportedly told them he wouldn’t harm them and instead instructed them to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack.

The Prime Minister, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, expressed deep anguish over the incident and assured that swift and decisive action would follow.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he posted on X.

In a stern warning to the perpetrators, he added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.”

J&K LG Sinha said on X: "Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families".

Northern Army commander, Lt Gen M.V. Suchendra Kumar, has left Delhi for Srinagar to review the situation with the field commanders.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has reached Pahalgam ahead of the Union Home Minister's visit.

A number of helplines have been set up in the control room in Anantnag for tourists and their families to know the welfare of their family members.

As soon as the news of the terror attack came, Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with the Union Home Minister and asked him to take all suitable measures.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies", Amit Shah had said in a post on X.

Lt Governor Sinha expressed shock at the incident. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations", the LG said on X.

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. #Pahalgam", Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned "the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam".

"Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she posted on X.

This is the biggest terror attack on tourists since separatist violence started in the 1990s. The terror attack comes when a booming tourist season is presently going on in the Valley. All hotels in Srinagar city, and the tourist resorts of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg are fully occupied.

An unprecedented number of tourists are expected in J&K this year and official projections forecast a number of around two crores tourists would visit the UT this year. Tuesday’s attack comes at a time when registration for this year’s Amarnath Yatra is going on across the country.

This year, the Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals, respectively. During his visit to J&K last month, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security review meeting, where he gave orders for the complete eradication of terrorism with special focus on the Jammu division. He also gave directions to ensure zero tolerance to infiltration.

