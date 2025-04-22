‘We share grief of families’: Maha CM condemns Pahalgam cowardly attack

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He said that his government is in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to get updates about tourists from the state injured in the attack.

Two tourists from Maharashtra have lost their lives in the attack.

In his post on X, he said: “My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. We share the grief of their families and loved ones. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in this incident. We are in touch with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration. We also called up Vijay Kumar Bidri, the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, under whose jurisdiction Pahalgam falls, and inquired about it. According to the information received so far, two tourists from Maharashtra have died, including Dilip Disle and Atul Mone. According to the information given by the local administration, two people from Maharashtra have been injured in this terrorist attack. One of them is Manik Patel from Panvel, and another is S. Bhalchandra Rao. Fortunately, the condition of both of them is stable.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the attack. In his post on X, he said: “May God rest the souls of the civilians who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. All the injured citizens are receiving proper treatment. Strict action will be taken against the terrorists responsible for this entire incident. Public condemnation of this cowardly attack!”

Shiv Sena UBT leader and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state council Ambadas Danve said that the attack on tourists is outrageous.

“Terrorists took their lives, asking for religion. These terrorists must be crushed. But those who help them should also be rounded up and sent to jail. Tourists may have increased in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, but if they are not provided security, all these steps taken are in vain,” he said.

NCP SP working president and MP Supriya Sule said, “Strongly condemn the unfortunate terrorist attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

She further added, “Requesting @OmarAbdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the following people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the Pahalgham firing incident today: Asawari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested for clarity on their condition please. Thank you for your efficient & quick administration!”

