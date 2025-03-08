Ex-lovers Kareena and Shahid share a hug in public

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) It was a sight to behold at the ongoing edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Jaipur as Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were seen hugging each other at the stage.

The two actors share a long history as they were romantically involved for 4-5 years before they moved on, and married their respective spouses.

Kareena also spoke about her upcoming performance on the 25th edition of IIFA. She said, “Namaskar, it feels so good to be here. I’m so happy that IIFA asked me to perform. My performance will be very special because it has been 100 years of my grandfather Raj Kapoor, and we are going to pay a tribute to him. I’m very very excited. It’s a very emotional moment, and I can’t wait for tomorrow night”.

The two actors worked together in the iconic film ‘Jab We Met’, which was released in 2007. During the end leg of the film’s shooting, Kareena and Shahid parted ways. The film changed the tides for the rom-com genre in Hindi cinema, and made Imtiaz Ali a renowned name.

The film is primarily based in Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla, and tells the story of Aditya Kashyap (played by Shahid), a heartbroken businessman who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (played by Kareena). While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

The film also marked the start of a long standing collaboration between Imtiaz, music composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

After the film, Kareena dated Saif for 5 years until they exchanged the vows in 2012. Shahid also married Mira Rajput in 2015, the couple has two kids, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Misha was born in 2016, and Zain was born in 2018.

Kareena also has two kids from his marriage with Saif, elder son Taimur and the younger one Jeh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.