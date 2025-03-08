Committed to empowering females: Nitish Kumar on International Women's Day

Patna, March 8 (IANS) On International Women's Day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to empowering the fair sex.

After inaugurating the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan' at the JD(U) office in Patna, he emphasised that he has been working towards advancing women's rights and opportunities since the beginning of his tenure as Chief Minister.

CM Nitish criticised the previous Lalu-Rabri regime, saying: "The leaders before us did nothing for women. Today, women are progressing in large numbers across all fields."

CM Nitish extended congratulations and best wishes to women across Bihar and India.

"The contribution of women is crucial in the development of any state or country," he said.

He highlighted that the Bihar government has been actively working for women's empowerment, safety, education, and socio-economic development.

The Chief Minister urged people to pledge on Women's Day that they will always strive for women's upliftment.

During the event, women leaders present at the venue, made a strong appeal regarding the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and raised slogans of 'Nitish Again 2025', expressing their determination to see Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister once more.

The gathering showcased massive support from women, highlighting the impact of CM Nitish's policies on women's empowerment, safety, and education.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, CM Nitish congratulated women on their achievements and encouraged them to move forward in every field and take leadership roles.

Besides, he also inaugurated model traffic police posts in Patna. He also visited Rajgir and inspected the wildlife animal hospital at the Zoo Safari in Rajgir. CM Nitish also inaugurated an aviary and the Samrat Jarasangh Monument.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.