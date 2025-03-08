Bangladesh sees surge in violence against police under Yunus-led interim govt

Dhaka, March 8 (IANS) Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in violence against law enforcement agencies under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the country's media reported on Saturday citing details from the police reports.

Bangladeshi police personnel have been victims of mob attacks and the country has witnessed as many as 225 attacks on law enforcement agencies in the last six months, the data revealed.

According to the police headquarters reports, there were 24 such attacks on police in September 2024, 34 in October, 49 in November, 43 in December, 38 in January and 37 in February 2025. Apart from that, local policemen are being subjected to rude behaviour on the streets on a regular basis. There are also several reports of attacks on police to snatch away the accused, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo' reported on Saturday.

Several videos of police personnel being beaten in and around Dhaka and across the country by student activists and anti-social elements have gone viral on Bangladeshi social media handles over the past few months.

Earlier this week, the video of a Bangladeshi police sub-inspector was circulated widely as he was beaten by around 10-15 people just for signalling motorcycle riders to stop at a police checkpoint.

They attackers not only tore apart the helpless SI's clothes but also took away his wallet, mobile and the official walkie-talkie.

Incidents of mob violence have now become a regular affair in Bangladesh after Muhammad Yunus's interim regime came to power in August 2024 following the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The country has been pushed towards extreme lawlessness with not only the minorities, especially Hindus, feeling the brunt but also several police personnel.

A report of the United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated that violent mobs in Bangladesh have engaged in "serious acts of revenge violence", including killings, targetting police and Awami League officials, especially since August 2024.

Massive violence was witnessed throughout Bangladesh after the ouster of Hasina government as mobs stormed and burnt down not only Awami League offices but also numerous police stations.

The Bangladesh Police data revealed that after Hasina's removal from power, 450 out of the 639 police stations were destroyed or damaged. In many cases, the police officers fled or were allowed to leave by their superiors. Some officers were lynched or otherwise killed. Many police officers feared showing up for work, and the police effectively ceased functioning in many places, reports leading Bangladeshi daily 'Daily Star'.

Recently, an agitating mob identifying itself as 'Tawhidi Janata' besieged Dhakas Shahbagh Police Station demanding the release of a man who was detained for harassing a female student of Dhaka University.

Several protest movements have also gripped Bangladesh in recent months due to the degrading law and order situation in the country. Numerous radical outfits and terror organisations, which were banned by the Awami League government, are now taking out rallies, defying all rules and regulations. At the same time, people in Bangladesh have been demanding the resignation of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, citing his incompetence and failure to ensure security and safety in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.