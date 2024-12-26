No Turning Back: CM Revanth Reddy Sticks to Ban on Benefit Shows in Film Industry Meet

In a key meeting with film industry representatives, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy firmly declared that the government’s decision to ban benefit shows remains unchanged. He reiterated his commitment to the statements made in the Assembly, emphasizing that the policy was introduced in the public’s best interest.

Benefit shows, traditionally used to create hype for major releases and boost revenues, have faced criticism for inflating ticket prices and limiting accessibility for regular audiences. Addressing these concerns, CM Revanth Reddy assured the industry leaders that the government’s intent is to promote fairness and transparency in the entertainment sector.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the administration is willing to engage with the industry to address valid concerns, but the core principles of this decision are non-negotiable. By banning benefit shows, the government aims to ensure affordability and prevent exploitation of moviegoers.

This announcement has received mixed reactions from the film fraternity. While some worry about the financial impact on big-budget films, others see this as a step toward a more equitable system. CM Revanth Reddy’s stance underscores his commitment to balancing industry interests with public welfare, setting a new benchmark for fair practices in cinema.

