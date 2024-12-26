CM Revanth Reddy - Telugu Film Industry Meeting: Who Said What?

The big wigs of the Telugu film industry met with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. Here is the key points from the meeting and who said what. The meeting is following the controversy erupted due to framing Allu Arjun in Sandhya theatre stampede which caused death of a lady Revathi. Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 team announced Rs 2 crore compensation to the victim's family and assured full support to the family.

CM Revanth Reddy's Announcement:

There will be no benefit shows from now on.

CM Revanth clarified his position to the industry leaders.

He reiterated his commitment to what he said in the Assembly.

CM Revanth Reddy on Safety and Industry Responsibility:

There will be no compromise on law and order.

We will take strict action against bouncers.

Celebrities must take responsibility for controlling their fans.

The government assured that it stands with the industry.

The industry should take responsibility in Telangana Rising.

The industry should actively participate in campaigns for drug control and women's safety.

Promote temple tourism and eco-tourism.

The industry must collaborate in attracting investments.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Support to Tollywood:

The government assured full support for Tollywood.

CM expressed deep concern over the Sandhya Theatre incident.

The incident, which led to the loss of a woman's life, has been taken seriously by the government.

Key Messages from CM Revanth Reddy:

The industry should remain socially responsible.

Take the lead in campaigns related to drugs and women’s safety.

Promote tourism—especially temple and eco-tourism.

Work with the government to foster investments.

Tollywood Top Personalities Comments

K Raghavendra Rao's Remarks:

All Chief Ministers have supported the industry well.

This government is also taking good care of us.

Welcoming the appointment of Dil Raju as the FDC Chairman.

Telangana has fantastic tourist spots.

Previously, Chandrababu Naidu hosted the Children’s Film Festival in Hyderabad.

We are now requesting that the International Film Festival be held in Hyderabad as well.

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Remarks:

There is a need for a studio setup at a universal level.

The film industry can grow globally only if the government provides capital incentives.

Our wish is for Hyderabad to become the World Cinema Capital.

Shyam Prasad Reddy's Remarks:

Don’t get caught up in trivial matters.

Muralimohan's Remarks:



Just like election results, movie releases should happen on the first day.

The incident at Sandhya Theatre saddened us.

Due to competition, promotion has become crucial during film releases.

With worldwide film releases, we are expanding our promotional efforts.

I have been observing the industry since my childhood.

We must elevate Hyderabad to the next level.

Suresh Babu's Remarks:

The government’s support has built trust in the industry.

Making Hyderabad an international film destination is our dream.

Thanks to the government’s support, the industry shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad in those days.

Hyderabad should be the hub for all agencies, including Netflix and Amazon.

The industry came to Hyderabad because of figures like Marri Chennareddy and Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Trivikram's Remarks:

The industry moved to Hyderabad thanks to the support of figures like Marri Chennareddy and Akkineni.

