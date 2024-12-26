Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: 1705 Crore Gross WW, Fastest 1700 Crore Film in Indian Cinema

Icon Star Allu Arjun has created a new chapter in the history of Hindi cinema with his recent blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated sequel, directed by the brilliant director Sukumar, has set unprecedented records in the world of Indian cinema. Produced by the renowned mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writing, Pushpa 2 hit theaters worldwide on December 5, captivating audiences with its action-packed storyline and stellar performances.

Even before its release, Pushpa 2 had already created several new benchmarks in the industry. The film continues to shatter records at the box office, generating massive collections across all regions. One of its most significant achievements is that it has rewritten Hindi cinema's history books, with Allu Arjun leading the charge in setting new milestones.

In 21 days, Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to breach ₹1700 crores in earnings, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. As per official poster, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1705 crore world-wide gross.

In just 15 days since its release, Pushpa 2 has achieved a groundbreaking ₹632.50 crores at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in this short span. This remarkable achievement surpasses the lifetime collections of previous record holders, including the popular film Stree 2, which had held the top spot. Furthermore, Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to reach ₹1500 crores in earnings, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

Additionally, the film created a unique record by collecting ₹200 crores in net earnings from Mumbai alone, further emphasizing its massive appeal across the country. The film has also set a new milestone for the highest-ever grossing Indian film in 2024, marking an outstanding achievement for Allu Arjun and his team.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule still dominating theaters, trade experts predict that the film will continue to break more records in the future, cementing Allu Arjun's status as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. His back-to-back successes in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) have made him the actor with the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history in just a few years.

As Pushpa 2 continues to make waves, fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await what new heights the Icon Star will reach with this cinematic phenomenon.