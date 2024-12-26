Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Film Crosses Rs. 800 Crore Milestone

It was simply a spectacular day for Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) as it made the most of the Christmas holiday. The festive season has now officially kick started and what better way than to have a national holiday fall bang in the middle of the week. It takes care of the weekdays on the either sides and while Monday and Tuesday benefitted from this with double digit numbers, the after effects would be felt on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the film managed to go past that magical Rs. 15 crores mark all over again. This could well be the first Sunday collections of most of the biggies and they won’t mind that. However, these numbers are coming on the 21st day of the film’s run and that goes on to show the kind of sensation that the Allu Arjun starrer has turned out to be at a Pan-India level. To get to Rs. 15.50 crores at the close of its three week run is just unbelievable and one really waits to see which is that next film which will actually challenge such a run.

So far, the film has collected Rs. 731.25 crores and Rs. 800 crores would now be a cakewalk for the film. There is a huge holiday season ahead and with the weekend coming over and then January 1 holiday in the middle of next week, there are so many more double digits ahead for the film. In fact, Rs. 800 crores mark could well be crossed by January 1 itself and post that the next new milestone, which would be set for the film is Rs. 850 crores.

