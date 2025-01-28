Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Sets Record on Netflix!

The longest Indian movie ever to premiere on an OTT platform was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which lasts 3 hours and 21 minutes, was released on OTT with the same runtime as its theatrical release.

However, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to break this record. It will become the longest Indian movie to debut on Netflix, as the streaming platform will showcase the director’s cut. Originally, Sukumar’s cut of the film had a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. For the theatrical release, the movie was trimmed to 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Starting January 30, Netflix will stream the full 3 hour and 44 minute version to attract a wider audience, including those who have already watched it in theaters. This will make Pushpa 2 the longest Indian film to be shown on an OTT platform.

With this decision, Allu Arjun’s film is setting a new record in the OTT space, offering viewers the complete experience of the film. Fans can now enjoy the director’s vision in its entirety, making Pushpa 2’s OTT release even more exciting.