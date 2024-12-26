Raj govt to allot land for hostel in Sahibzades' name: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said the BJP government will allocate land to the Sikh community for a hostel in the name of the Sahibzades.

He said this while participating in the 'Shabd Kirtan' programme at the party's state office on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

The CM expressed deep reverence for the Sahibzades, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed their lives for the nation, culture, and beliefs. "The Sahibzades gave up their lives setting examples of great determination to protect the motherland, religion, and culture. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all of us. Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh sacrificed their lives at such a young age... they are true examples for us all in the protection of religion and truth," he said.

CM Sharma highlighted the tyrannical acts of the Mughal rulers who attempted to forcefully convert the Sahibzades, yet they embraced death with courage to protect their faith and the nation. "The martyrdom of these brave souls teaches us that following the path of religion requires not age, but resolve and courage," he said.

The Chief Minister also saluted the mother who instilled such values in her children, leading them to sacrifice for the country and religion.

CM Sharma further emphasized that the BJP is committed to ensuring that the sacrifices of the Sahibzades are passed on to the younger generations. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising their bravery by declaring their martyrdom as the National Children's Day, an important step in preserving and transmitting our cultural heritage to future generations. "We should all integrate the ideals of these brave Sahibzades into our own lives," he said.

BJP State President Madan Rathore condemned the Mughals' torture of the Sahibzades, who endured unimaginable suffering to protect their faith. "Instead of bowing to the pressure, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh chose to sacrifice their lives. Their bravery is an inspiration to us all," he said. Rathore also welcomed the change initiated by PM Modi, who declared that Children’s Day would be observed on the martyrdom of the Sahibzades, rather than on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday.

Rathore further stressed the importance of staying vigilant and spreading awareness about the atrocities committed by the Mughals. "If we unite and organise ourselves, no one will dare to challenge us," he said.

Pranvendra Sharma, State Convener of the Programme Committee, mentioned that special programmes were held across the state to mark Veer Bal Diwas.

Khalsa Panth scholar Dr Manjit Kaur shared the inspiring stories of the Sahibzades' bravery.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.