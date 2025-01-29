Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Confirms Streaming, Hindi Version Delayed

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2 continues to make waves even months after its theatrical release. With record-breaking collections and historic success, the film recently completed 50 days in theatres. While fans eagerly await its OTT premiere, there’s a mix of good and bad news. Netflix has officially confirmed the film’s release on its platform, but the Hindi-dubbed version will not be available immediately.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release Details

Netflix has announced that Pushpa 2 will soon be available for streaming in its original Telugu version, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubs. The update was shared on the platform’s official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. However, the streaming giant did not specify a release date for the Hindi version. According to industry rumors, the Hindi-dubbed version might be available by mid-February, leaving many Hindi-speaking fans eagerly waiting.

Box Office Records and Milestones

Pushpa 2 shattered box office records, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It also became the first movie to cross the ₹800 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The Hindi version, in particular, performed exceptionally well, setting new benchmarks with its opening day collections and sustaining an impressive theatrical run.

Extended Footage for OTT Viewers

To compensate for the Hindi version’s delay, Netflix has revealed that the OTT release of Pushpa 2 will feature 23 minutes of additional footage. This extended version includes three extra minutes beyond the reloaded theatrical cut, offering fans even more of the action-packed entertainment they loved on the big screen.

Expected Release Date

Initially, the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, had announced that Pushpa 2 would arrive on OTT 56 days after its theatrical release, setting an expected date around January 30. However, Netflix has not yet confirmed the exact streaming date. The movie is currently listed under the “Coming Soon” section, keeping fans on edge for the official premiere.

