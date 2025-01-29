Sai Pallavi's Shocking Remuneration for Thandel: 5 Crore!

Actress Sai Pallavi, renowned for her down-to-earth persona and preference for meaningful roles, is reportedly charging a hefty Rs 5 crore for her upcoming film Thandel. This marks a significant leap for the Amar Akbar Anthony star, whose appeal continues to grow with audiences drawn to her unique and relatable performances.

Known for making choices based on the quality of the film rather than financial rewards, Sai Pallavi has earned a reputation as one of the most respected actresses in the industry. Her decision to take home a record fee for Thandel has certainly caught the public's attention, signaling both her rising stature and the high expectations surrounding this new project.

Sai Pallavi’s ability to draw in audiences was seen with Amar Akbar Anthony, where her presence played a crucial role in the film's success. In the past, she even waived her payment for the 2018 Telugu film Padi Padi Leche Manasu, showcasing her passion for cinema over monetary gains.

As Thandel progresses, it is poised to be another landmark in Sai Pallavi’s illustrious career, offering fans the chance to see her versatility in a fresh light. With anticipation building around the project, it looks set to be one of her most exciting ventures to date. Fans eagerly await more updates as the film continues to take shape.

