'India aims to unite developing nations via modern technology'

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) India is using modern technology to bridge geographies and bring the developing nations closer, India's former Ambassador to the EU and the UN, Manjeev Singh Puri, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) conclave 2025 here, Puri highlighted that India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and is on its way to becoming the third-largest.

"This initiative is not just about trade. It’s about building a better world by using green and modern technologies to connect continents and people, fostering economic benefits for both sides," Puri told IANS.

While speaking at the event in the national capital, he also stressed that Europe is one of India’s biggest economic and trading partners.

The IMEC project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, is seen as a strategic move in response to growing global disruptions.

RIS Director General, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, said: "Certain countries are targeting supply chains to gain competitive advantages, which hurts India’s trade. IMEC is India’s way of addressing these challenges and ensuring stability."

"This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s G20 presidency in 2023, is a strategic response to such challenges," he told IANS.

Experts believe that IMEC is more than just an infrastructure plan -- it’s a transformative idea. Savitribai Phule Pune University Professor Emeritus Dr Seshadri Chari noted that the IMEC could link over 100 ports and more than 80 countries, potentially impacting 80 per cent of the global population.

"It connects the world’s first and fourth largest economies and makes India a central hub in global trade," he told IANS.

Chari added that IMEC is a unique and transformative concept that can bring about a radical shift in trade between Asia and Europe.

The IMEC Conclave 2025 underlines India’s growing role in shaping the future of international trade, connectivity, and economic partnerships.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.