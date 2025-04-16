Punjab Congress protests for charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) The Punjab Congress on Wednesday staged a demonstration against the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

Led by the state unit President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, hundreds of activists gathered at the Punjab Congress Bhawan and later marched towards the ED office in Sector 9.

They were raising slogans against the Modi government with placards and banners.

The charge sheet also named Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused.

Speaking on the occasion, Warring alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is feeling insecure and trying to create a fake narrative and perception against the Gandhi family.

He observed that even PM Modi knows that there was nothing in the case and it will not stand the legal scrutiny.

The state President added, “PM Modi wants to misuse the ED along with a pliant media, he wants to build up a perception of corruption against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

Warring pointed out that PM Modi could not find a single thing against the Gandhi family’s role during the 10 years of the UPA rule, and then he took up the National Herald issue.

“Where is the money which was laundered as PM Modi alleges?” he asked, adding, “If PM Modi believes that he can malign the Gandhis with his fake narrative, he is badly mistaken.”

The Ludhiana MP took a jibe at PM Modi, saying that he is feeling jealous of the Gandhis for their history of great sacrifices for the country.

“Now he (PM Modi) is trying just to malign their image,” he added.

On April 12, the Enforcement Directorate announced that it had taken steps to seize immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore linked to the money laundering case involving Congress-controlled Associated Journals Limited (AJL). Rahul and Sonia Gandhi together hold more than 75 per cent of AJL’s shares.

