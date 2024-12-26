Nimrat Kaur takes trip down historical lanes celebrating Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is known for ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Dasvi’ and others, celebrated Christmas in an iconic village.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen walking around the bylanes of Ranwar village.

The streets were decorated and lit as a part of the Christmas celebrations. The actress also interacted with the locals in the village which is nestled in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Ranwar village is a part of the “Villages of Bandra” along with Chimbai Village, Chuim Village and the Pali Village. It is an approximately 400 year old East Indian Catholic village, and is one of the original twenty four hamlets, pakhadis. It is a heritage listed precinct in Mumbai. It was a rice producing village and was surrounded by paddy fields. The exact extent (boundaries) of this hamlet have blurred over the period of time due to new developments in the area.

These villages have now been dwarfed by the high rises in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the actress has been embroiled in the controversy surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds. The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.

However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie ‘The Archies’ which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.

