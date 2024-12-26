Telangana's latest decision not to let the benefit shows and ticket hikes create a buzz in the film industry. Industry bigwigs have a reason to worry with a Ram Charan-starrer like "Game Changer" waiting to release, apart from the fact that the box office collections would be a thing of the past in such a scenario.

Producer Dil Raju, who has heavily invested in "Game Changer," recently met with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to discuss the issue. However, the CM stood firm on his decision, stating that there would be no benefit shows or ticket price hikes in the state.

The CM's decision has been met with resistance from the film industry, with many producers and directors expressing their concerns. However, the government remains adamant, citing the need to regulate ticket prices and prevent exploitation of moviegoers.

This has brought a lot of debate because some feel that the decision will harm the film industry, while others think it is necessary to protect consumers. Time will tell how the film industry will cope with the new regulations as the situation unfolds.

