Sub-Inspector's body recovered from Telangana lake

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Hours after the bodies of a woman police constable and a computer operator working in a cooperative society were recovered from a lake in Telangana's Kamareddy district, the corpse of a Sub-Inspector was fished out on Thursday.

The body of Sai Kumar, a Sub-Inspector working in Bhiknur police station, was pulled out from the lake at Adlur Ellareddy in Sadashivnagar Mandal.

The bodies of constable Shruti (33) and computer operator Nikhil (29) were recovered from the same lake on Wednesday night.

As the mobile phone, purse, and car of the SI were found near the lake, the police continued their search in the waterbody and recovered his body in the morning.

Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma supervised the search operations near the lake.

The police were investigating if the three persons died by suicide or accidentally drowned or if there was any foul play.

The SP said the cause of death would be known once they get autopsy reports.

"It's too early to say anything. We will disclose details after completing our investigations," she said.

The Sub-Inspector (SI) was married and had two children. Shruti had taken divorce from her husband.

As the SI's mobile phone had been switched off since Wednesday, Bhiknur police launched a search for him.

According to police, Shruti, working at Bibipet Police Station, left for home Wednesday morning after attending duty. As she did not return home, her parents contacted Bibipet Police Station. When informed that she left for home long back, they approached senior police officials.

The police began efforts to trace her on the basis of her mobile phone signals. This led them to Adlur Ellareddy Lake late on Wednesday night. Her mobile phone was found on the lake bund. The police also recovered another mobile phone and it belonged to Nikhil, a computer operator working in a cooperative society.

The investigating officers also found SI Kumar's car and his footwear near the lake. An Immediate search operation was launched. The bodies of Shruti and Nikhil were recovered around midnight. The body of SI was pulled out of the lake the next morning.

Sai Kumar's family members do not believe that he committed suicide. They said the SI was mentally strong and would not have ended his life. They believe that he may have lost his life while trying to save two others.

