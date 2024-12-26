TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download and Key Exam Information

The Telangana School Education Department has released the hall tickets for the TS Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 on December 26, 2024. Candidates who wish to participate in the TG-TET-2024-II exam can download their admit cards from the official TS TET website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, once available.

The exam will be conducted between January 2 and January 20, 2025, spanning 10 days across 20 sessions. The examination will take place in two sessions each day: Session 1 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, and Session 2 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The TS TET will consist of two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is for those aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper-II is for those aiming to teach lasses VI to VIII. Candidates wishing to be eligible to teach all classes from I to VIII can appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II.

Click the link to know hall ticket details: TS TET Hall Ticket 2024

