Salman Khan hosts intimate birthday celebrations

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday on Friday. Several pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media in which he could be seen indulging in intimate celebrations.

One of the pictures posted by his fanclub shows him cutting the cake with a kitchen knife with his one hand inside the pocket. Another picture shows him posing with his head of security, Shera.

A video shared by his fanclub gives a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame.

Earlier, the poster of his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled. It shows Salman with his face away from the camera as he holds a spear. The actor dons a suit in the poster.

Salman Khan could be seen standing tall surrounded by an aura of mystery and power. The visual sets the tone for a gripping, larger-than-life cinematic experience. His towering presence in the poster reflects the unstoppable persona of Sikandar, a character poised to captivate audiences like never before.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion.

‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance. After the assassination of politician Baba Siddique, Salman took a brief hiatus from the shoot of the film in October this year.

The security apparatus of Salman was also beefed up following Siddique’s murder after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The anticipation surrounding Sikandar reflects Salman's enduring appeal and the significant impact he continues to have on the film industry. As fans await more updates, one thing is clear, Salman Khan to deliver the entertainment and drama that his audience craves. ‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika.

